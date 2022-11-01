Dev Blog 3: Reviewing Next Fest & New open beta!

So, October Next Fest happened and we just about managed to get a demo out there. It was not good. Buggy UI, slow battles, and limited content were the consistent takeaways from our demo release and we have to admit that there is a long way to go. Nonetheless, we appreciate all the feedback and couldn’t be more pumped to make the game even better for everyone involved. We had initially planned to release the Early Access game at the end of October, but it is safe to say that would mean an unfinished, rushed and buggy game would be getting released.

We have decided that the best thing we could do for the game would be to push back our Early Access release to a latter date - most likely something like 2 months later than planned.

In exchange, we will be adding a couple more features and giving you this - a brand new open beta that you guys can enjoy! It has the same content as the last version with the following changes and additions. Let us know what you guys think. We will be sure to take into account all your feedback and critiques!

You can expect the following changes and bug fixes in the new version of the playtest.

Additions and Changes:

Reduced the number of tiles on the battlefield so it takes less time to reach enemies.

Introductory cutscenes have been added to better prime the player before tossing them into the game.

Improved tutorials.

Battles have been made more responsive and faster.

Buttons that can be pressed multiple times but were not intended to be used as such have been fixed.

Much better AI.

Symbols to indicate a city is under Macedonian rule has been added.

Commanders now regenerate Unit Size by 5 per month until they reach the maximum of 300.

Regular units now regenerate Unit Morale by 5 per month until they reach the maximum of 100.

Improved hotkeys.

A UI has been added to the battle screen that tells the player how much damage will be inflicted by an attack and why.

Added screens to tell the player which part of the story they are in.

Added auto pausing and unpausing based on events and story dialogue.

Bugs Fixes:

Fixed the issue of the army formation mat messing up when a general is added and then removed from the mat.

Tutorials now show up at the right times and right places.

AI units no longer spend more action points than they are supposed to.

Fixed issue of Thessalian manpower reserves not increasing according to conquered cities.

Small data and data-display related issues have been fixed.

SO, with that out of the way, we proudly present, our brand new Open Beta/Playtest!! Please, please, please, let us know what you guys think. We need good feedback so we can make the most possible game and story for everyone.