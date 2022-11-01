With this update you can now play the pairs mini game with images. The images in question are the graphic stencils you can add to the cells in the board designer. You can either play by just matching 2 copies of the image together, or you can play by matching the image to the name of the image.
Word Attack update for 1 November 2022
Picture pairs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
