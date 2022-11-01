 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Word Attack update for 1 November 2022

Picture pairs

Share · View all patches · Build 9844812 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this update you can now play the pairs mini game with images. The images in question are the graphic stencils you can add to the cells in the board designer. You can either play by just matching 2 copies of the image together, or you can play by matching the image to the name of the image.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link