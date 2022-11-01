DarKnot | Devlog - November

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Pig or horse?

We know that you are ashamed to be a man in these parts, and you are trying to look like locals. You don't want to get punched in the face in combat and completely lose your eyesight. And, for sure, you have not yet mastered the ritual with the transformation into a monster.

That’s why we have added masks and animal skulls - this is our gift to you!

They will help you to not feel like a stranger on these streets, protect your healthy eye from blows, and spare your head that is already suffering from severe disorders, of all unnecessary information.

We plan to add more masks and skulls in the future, and if you have any mask ideas you want to use in DarKnot, we'd love to hear about them! Share your ideas in the discussion here.

Sound Design and Music

The game music is consistent in terms of tempo used (70 bpm) and the key (most of the parts are in the key of E or G).

The music cues used in the game (e.g. the menu) and communication tools such as trailers and teasers use the same combinations of musical instruments such as a detuned zitherette. This gives DarKnot its unique voice.

The game ambiences were created with field recordings from the abandoned locations similar to the locations used in the game (e.g. an abandoned psychiatric hospital, an old coal mine, the abandoned city neighborhoods).

Several talented singers provided their voices for recording vocalizations for the NPCs.

New Chess Pieces

Standard chess pieces turned out to be too simple for this world and left it.

They were replaced by mystical figures with human faces.

Light figures are very frightened by something. They obviously know something about this world that you don't know yet...

Local Laws

In DarKnot you have to learn the laws of this gloomy world and connect the events taking place in the past with your present.

You will fight against various factions of monsters, and later you will need to share your knowledge of the world with another MPC.

Very soon!

November 3rd DarKnot goes into early access. In early access, you will find the co-op mode and access to several cities with an open world simulation.

The cities of DarKnot are full of unexpected encounters and events that will never stop to amaze you. You will never guess who or what is waiting for you as the game progresses.

You can play the game the way you want, according to your ‘modus vivendi’, so to speak:

As a Warrior, if you like to pick a fight. Gather weapons, and set out to destroy your enemies.

As an Explorer, search for hidden objects, avoid fights, and meticulously explore the gloomy locations and lore of DarKnot.

As a Survivor, gather resources, craft items, and pick your fights wisely. Crafted weapons and explosives will help overcome enemies, but are costly.

Or as a Fugitive, scared and paranoid, avoid the monsters, and cover your tracks. Using tarot cards will help you stay unnoticed, but it will cost you your health and sanity.

