Say no more! The new chapter of Plot of the Druid is here!!!!
Buy the game and leave us a nice review, LET'S DO THIS !!!!
Plot of the Druid update for 1 November 2022
Hurray! The new chapter is here !!!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Say no more! The new chapter of Plot of the Druid is here!!!!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Plot of the Druid Linux Depot 1108172
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update