 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lucy Dreaming update for 1 November 2022

Fixing my last stupid update

Share · View all patches · Build 9844652 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The last patch broke it, hopefully this one should fix it again.
This is why I shouldn't be allowed nice things!

Tom.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1532712
  • Loading history…
Depot 1532713
  • Loading history…
Depot 1532714
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link