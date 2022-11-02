 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

This Is Not Chess update for 2 November 2022

October/November Update (221101)

Share · View all patches · Build 9844484 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

G'day folks,

With my situation being the way it is (that is to say, a bit misshapen), I've lost the routine that allowed me to get stuff done on This Is Not Chess.
It seems there's some stability in the near future, so maybe I can work a new routine around that. Time will tell.

As for now, it's a small bit in comparison to the usual, but progress is progress!

Neat stuff:

  • Level 19 cutscenes are in place.
  • Chapter 4 cutscenes have their own unique music.
  • New challenge map: Cyber path.
  • New skirmish maps: Murky Waters, Banana Island, Snake Way Pier, Chess Castle

Bugfixes and tweaks:

  • Event errors now handled better, instead of crashing and burning.
  • Fixed instances of units not having their score tallied at all.

Thanks for reading and take it easy!

Changed files in this update

This Is Not Chess Content Depot 1399041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link