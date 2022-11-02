October/November Update (221101)

G'day folks,
With my situation being the way it is (that is to say, a bit misshapen), I've lost the routine that allowed me to get stuff done on This Is Not Chess.
It seems there's some stability in the near future, so maybe I can work a new routine around that. Time will tell.
As for now, it's a small bit in comparison to the usual, but progress is progress!
Neat stuff:
- Level 19 cutscenes are in place.
- Chapter 4 cutscenes have their own unique music.
- New challenge map: Cyber path.
- New skirmish maps: Murky Waters, Banana Island, Snake Way Pier, Chess Castle
Bugfixes and tweaks:
- Event errors now handled better, instead of crashing and burning.
- Fixed instances of units not having their score tallied at all.
Thanks for reading and take it easy!
