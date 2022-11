Share · View all patches · Build 9844476 · Last edited 5 November 2022 – 13:52:32 UTC by Wendy

We're happy to announce the arrival of Ever Seen a Cat? trading cards!

Also Halloween has come and passed. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us by playing the Halloween Place! There are now pumpkin buttons to visit the Halloween content anytime you'd like.

Stay tuned for our next project: Cat Seeker! Development is underway.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2086640/Cat_Seeker/?curator_clanid=42294647