 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bulldozer update for 1 November 2022

Update to level 17 and display update for Steam Deck

Share · View all patches · Build 9844362 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level 17 is now remade to a new level. (before level 9 and 17 where the same)

Updated GUI elements to look good on Steam Deck screen ratio.

Changed files in this update

Bulldozer Content Depot 1374941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link