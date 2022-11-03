Overhaul Patch now live!

Greetings fellow explorers!

It is time for another patch, this time we focused on lots of improvements and fixes to overhaul the experience. Furthermore this serves as the groundwork for further content and new features that get implemented soon. Stay tuned for announcements and more information, you can also join our [Discord Server](discord.gg/hiddendeep) to stay in the loop.

All in all this patch adresses:

Improvements:

Big core improvement: the game now works properly on all customary monitor refresh rates > 60Hz.

Added DirectX 11 rendering to address compatibility issues.

Added V-Sync option.

Added adjustable screen and UI brightness, also screen is a little brighter by default now.

Added settings for mouse and gamepad sensitivity.

Added settings for cursor alpha.

You can now hold your breath while aiming using LSHIFT (to stabilize your aim).

Added new controls: next weapon and previous weapon swap.

Aiming at targets directly above you is working better now. No more constant side-flipping when aminig straight up.

Improved rope rendering (since we spend a lot of time handling ropes).

You can now start crawling while using your weapon, without need to holster it first.

Improved weapon handling while crawling. You can now fluently shoot even during standing up or laying down. Also you can toggle weapons while crawling or on grappling-hook (we sent our crew to Ranger school).

Nerfed Ceiling-Tentacle Monster (slower speed + visible slime). They're now easier to spot and less unforgiving.

No instant death when falling from low-ish hights, health loss instead. You can still die from falling though.

Finetuned controls to make them more responsive.

Weapons and assets from the 'Kill it with fire'-Update added to all levels.

New weapon: PKM (Currently limited to level The Interference ).

Hoist-elevator has now led indicators for the cage magnets.

You can now press and hold E to pick multiple items at once if they are close together.

To grab cliff edge or rope you can now just hold Jump key (Up key still works too).

Dynamic split-screen in CO-OP modes: When players are close enough they share single full-screen viewport.

Fixes:

Fixed: significant memory leak is removed. It was the cause of many crashes especially on challenge find-disk with large amount of monsters.

Fixed: some monsters were not saved properly in savepoints

Fixed: weapon was holstered after falling from small heights

Fixed: you cannot mount ropes in tunnels made by explosives

Fixed: item collect messages were often overlapping

Fixed: crane magnet was not always working

Fixed: monsters did not spawn in CO-OP challenge

Happy spelunking!

Team Cogwheel Software and Daedalic Entertainment