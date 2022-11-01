[Video] Crossout Movie-Brunch. Fully-loaded

Share · View all patches · Build 9844179 · Last edited 1 November 2022 – 11:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.



Greetings, survivors! Didn’t see you for a long time. Yes, another Crossout Movie-Brunch is here!

Have you already checked out the new update? In his new video Mr.G takes a look at it:



Another well-made guide from TCS23 about Сooling modules:



What the Mauler can make when the master goes with it? Another blockbuster by SandBland:



And that’s all! Don't forget to support your favorite authors with likes and stay tuned!

For more information on Crossout, follow these channels: