Containment Breach in Knockout City!

Containment Breach is here! Ever since Mutonium-13 and Chemical V have crossed paths, the mutant population’s been exploding out of the underground! Some of those slime-gifted Superpowers are rubbing off on everyday brawlers, and they’re taking them to the streets in a new dodgebrawl Playlist.

Super Mutant is a free-for-all battle where six brawlers play for points. Every hit, either damage or KO, awards a brawler one point. There’s just one, shall we say, big problem… One brawler at random will become the Super Mutant at the start of battle!

Super Mutant brawlers are ultra-powerful: They’re giant sized, run faster, have faster respawn times, take three hearts of damage to take down, are more resistant to stuns, and are souped-up with six Superpowers to blow away brawlers!

The current Super Mutant will keep their powers until 90 seconds have elapsed – then, a new player is chosen at random to begin their super-sized spree for 90 seconds! You can keep track of who’s been chosen so far in the HUD’s lower-right corner. Every brawler will get a chance to go Super Mutant, and the match ends when the last brawler finishes their turn. The player with the most points is the winner!