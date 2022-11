Dear Commander, due to technical problems encountered during the update process, the Nov. 1st's update will be slightly delayed, and we are working hard to solve the problem to ensure that the update can be carried out in time. To express our sincere apologies, here is a small gift for you. Thank you for your understanding and support.

Code: QHS5MF9G5H DiamondsX3000 Duration:2022.11.01~ 2022.11.8