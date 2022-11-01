New Progress on English translation and more reveals!

Hi, travelers,

The English localization for Sands of Salzaar has received another update focused on unifying terminology, clarification, and improved quest dialogs. And this update also includes some minor bug fixes which are lingering in the last version.

Besides, we know most of you are caring about how is the new content going. Indeed, we've got some progress and we will openly publish the plans with you soon. So everyone is clear on what to look forward to! Stay Stunned!

[Detailed LQA info]

We would like to once again extend our appreciation to players from the community who submitted suggestions on how in-game language can be improved. If you don’t see your suggestions included in this update, they will be coming soon!

As we strive to polish gameplay continually, the rich and winding storylines of the Great Desert will see further localization improvements over the coming months. We are more than happy to hear both your suggestions and feedback on our progress!

Translation improvements across 600+ edits in this update include:

Skill descriptions for some heroes and troops

Descriptions for building projects

Descriptions for talents

Improved dungeon exploration text

Clarification and consistency among status effect names

Limited changes to NPC names

User interface terminology changes and simplification

Further clarification on who is speaking (first vs. second person)

In addition, some items have been renamed, which are included at the end of this post as an addendum.

We appreciate your patience and hope you are excited as we are to improve the overall quality of the English translation. The next localization update will see the continued concentration on skills, specifically those utilized by troop squadrons. We aim to provide the most immersive experience possible in Sands of Salzaar!

Addendum (old name on left, new name on right):

Please note that these are only some of the terminology changes recorded.

Items

Battlecry > Shakib's Roar

Ring of Cyan Fog > Euphorbia Ring

Alchemy Dust > Alchemy Root

Magic Crystal Manuscript > Magic Crystal Fragment

Book of Fire Manuscript > Book of Fire Fragment

Units

Arctic Wolf Alpha > Arctic Alpha Wolf

Wolf Alpha > Alpha Wolf

Cheetah Alpha > Dire Cheetah

Badland Wolf Alpha > Badland Alpha Wolf

Mount Bandit > Mountain Bandit

Buildings

Jade Tent > Verdant Tent

Verdant Tent > Emerald Tent

Emerald Tent > Emerald Fort

Jade Fortress > Emerald Fortress

Places

Herb Valley > Verdant Valley

Ifrit Ghoul Cave > Ifrit Cave

Feedback or encounter any issues when playing the game, just a click into our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Thank you all!