Update, Version 20221101



English

##########Content############

[Cheat]New console cheat code: Devotion (+10000 devotion to your character. The goal is to ensure everyone's freedom of playing this game however everyone likes. Also, that shall allow people to play with the faith system before I get everything done.)

[Faith]New tenet: The Authority of Papacy (Require: The faith must have a Christianity CoB)

[Faith]New tenet: The Light is Holy (Require: Not worshiping darkness. Not Atheist.)

[Faith]Function to add new tenets to your customized faith has been implemented. (However, the way to gain devotion is still on my to-do list to design and implement.)

##########System#############

[Faith]All the Center-of-Beliefs and Tenets shall be modable now. (They are in open data structures from the very beginning of the design.)

[Faith]New tenets can now only be added after the faith's CoB has been selected.

[Faith]Rearranged the loading order of the script to ensure the Faith database loads after localization data.

[Detail Window]The window can now have escape characters to control font color.

[Faith]The detail window of each tenet shall display all the requirements that you do not meet in red.

##########DEBUG#############

[Faith]Fixed a missing localization key in Traditional Chinese.

[Faith]Fixed a bug that when CoB changed, the tenets remain.

简体中文

##########Content############

【作弊码】新的作弊码：Devotion （给主角加1万虔诚值。目标是继续贯彻玩家的最大自由度的思想。同时，也能确保就算我把所有的信仰系统的内容做完之前，想做实验玩这个信仰设计器的同学们也可以开始动手了。）

【信仰】新信条：教皇的权威 （要求：信仰具有一种基督教的信仰核心）

【信仰】新信条：光明既是神圣（要求：非黑暗信仰。非无神论者。）

【信仰】对自定义的信仰加入新的信条的功能已经实装。（但是，获得虔诚值的方式还需要进一步的规划并实现。）

##########System#############

【信仰】加入了对所有的信仰核心和信条的Mod支持。（从设计的一开始，它们就是非常开放的数据结构。）

【信仰】新的信条现在只能在已经选定信仰核心后才能加入。

【信仰】调整了脚本载入顺序，确保了信仰数据库在本地化数据库初始化后才载入。

【细节窗口】该窗口现在可以用控制符改变文字颜色。

【信仰】信条的细节窗口会用红字显示当前所有不符合条件的情况。

##########DEBUG#############

【信仰】修复了繁体中文中一处缺失的本地化键值。

【信仰】修复了信仰核心改变后，信条依然被保留的Bug.