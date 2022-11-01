Fixed an issue where sound volume setting might not take effect on next startup.
Fixed an issue where the 4-4 boss might fly out of the screen in some special cases.
Project Beril / 贝丽尔养成计划 update for 1 November 2022
Bug Fixes
