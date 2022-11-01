 Skip to content

Pressure Within update for 1 November 2022

Main Menu Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The main menu is currently being rebuilt.
A simple black background will temporarily be used.

This initial screen was causing issues with the game launching and transferring back to the main menu from within the game.

