Out Now in Early Access!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Viceroys!

Rebuild a fallen world in the face of never-ending storms - Against the Storm is AVAILABLE NOW in Steam Early Access!

About Against the Storm

You are the Viceroy – a leader charged by the Scorched Queen to reclaim the wilderness and discover lost riches for the Smoldering City, civilization’s last bastion against the Blightstorm that destroyed the old world. Unlike most survival city builders where your focus is on a single city, in Against the Storm you must build a vast, prosperous network of settlements populated by diverse fantasy races, each with their own specializations and needs.

But the wilderness holds many hidden dangers, and never-ending storms will batter your population into submission. If your settlements should fall, then the expedition may end – but not the game. Against the Storm is a roguelite city builder, meaning you will carry forward the resources, upgrades, and experience of your past expeditions each time you set off for a new journey into the wild.

Early Access

We estimate the Early Access programme to last for approximately 6 months (subject to change). During that time, we are committed to delivering bi-weekly updates with new content, improvements, balance changes, and fixes.

We prepared a roadmap which outlines our plans for the upcoming features:

We work on Against the Storm in the spirit of community-driven development, so we provide you with multiple tools to influence and monitor the development:

We read all your feedback and reserve significant amount of development time to work on things that matter to you. We hope you’ll join us on this exciting journey!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1336490/Against_the_Storm/