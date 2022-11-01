2022/11/01 3.0.6 Update information

【Update details】
・Added measures to prevent misalignment of UI selection decisions.
・Fixed insufficient performance warning on non-Intel GPUs.
・Fixed right menu not responding when changing window size.
・Fixed items not being restored correctly after changing to full screen and restarting.
・Fixed not receiving notifications on Mac version of 3teneFREE.
・Fixed selection points not disappearing when closing object adjustment window.
