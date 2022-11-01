 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

3tene update for 1 November 2022

2022/11/01 3.0.6 Update information

Share · View all patches · Build 9843212 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

【Update details】
・Added measures to prevent misalignment of UI selection decisions.
・Fixed insufficient performance warning on non-Intel GPUs.
・Fixed right menu not responding when changing window size.
・Fixed items not being restored correctly after changing to full screen and restarting.
・Fixed not receiving notifications on Mac version of 3teneFREE.
・Fixed selection points not disappearing when closing object adjustment window.

Changed files in this update

3tene Content Depot 871171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link