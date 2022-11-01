Zombie Shooting Star : Arcade Level 21-30 / Ver. 1.03 (Final Update)

Arcade Level 21-30 / Ver. 1.03 (Final Update)
'Zombie Shooting Star : Arcade Level' FINAL ROUND ... FIGHT!
Finally zombie shooting star 'Steam Deck' Verified!
But this game is too Spicy Hot to enjoy zombie shooting stars in public.
With one click of the 'Streamer Mode' button, Rudy becomes 'G?ND?M'!
I am G?ND?M.
begins armed intervention in 'Sexual' and 'Gore Death Scene'.
Cute winks (>_O) using 'Emote7: I see you'
The final arcade level is a snowy battlefield!
A fierce battle unfolds on the continuously collapsing floor!
Rudyana Jones survives the cog chase
Rudy's mini-gun shoots fire in front of a constantly swarming zombie...
Battle of Tank Troops Once Again
Mortal vs Rudy 1:1 bungee death match
Winning all the battles, let's rescue the little rocket man and go into space!
Zombie Shooting Star Ver. 1.03 (Final Update)
-
'Steam Deck' Verified
-
streamer mode
-
Add Emote7: I see you
-
Add Arcade Level 21 - 30
-
Added new achievements
-
'Main Level / Miscellaneous' Improvements
◆ 'Steam Deck' Verified
- Passed all 'Steam Deck' compatibility tests of 'Valve'.
- 'Steam Deck' Verified
◆ streamer mode
Streamer Mode ON: Both 'Sexual' and 'Gore Death Scene' will be removed.
"If you run, you gain one, but if you move forward, you gain two."
◆ Add Emote7: I see you
◆ Add Arcade Level 21 - 30
◆ Added new achievements
FINISH THE FIGHT : ARCADE LEVEL 21 ~ 25 CLEAR
GUARDIN' GNOME : Rescue Gnome at arcade level 30.
Lifft-Off! : Gnome Rocket of My Own
Startend ( ^)o(^ )b : ARCADE LEVEL 26 ~ 30 CLEAR
SPAAACE! : Little Rocket Man
◆ 'Main Level / Miscellaneous' Improvements
- 'Main Level 04' Frame drop improvement in the relevant section (removing some destruction objects, setting pillar destruction OFF)
- Changed to destructible obstacles 2 out of 3 vehicle obstacles in 'Main Level 05'
- Reduced zombies in the section, installed a fall barrier, added air control video tutorial
- Added auxiliary jump pad for 'Main Level 05' section
- 'Main Level 15' air control video tutorial added
- 'Main Level 15' section destination has been corrected more intuitively
- 'Main Level 17' section destination has been corrected more intuitively
- 'Main Level 17' section arrow added
- 'Main level 29' air control video tutorial added
- 'Main Level 31' Auxiliary Bridge Installation
- Changed Glutton to Warrior in the section of 'Main Level 32'
- 'Main Level 32' section destination has been corrected more intuitively
- Addition of spare bikes for 'Main Level 32' section
- 'Arcade Level' 01, 02, 03, 04, 11 Water graphic quality up
- Addition of 'Main Level' 07, 08, 09, 10, 12 rocks and water graphic quality up
- 'Main Level 15' Water graphic quality up
- 'Main Level' 26, 27, 28 Water graphic quality up
- 'Main Level 34' Water graphic quality up
- 'Main Level 11' Water graphic quality up
- 'Main Level 35' Water graphic quality up
- Changed the minigun effect to an effect that is output properly even under the ultra option
- Changed the vehicle minigun effect to an effect that is output properly even under the ultra option
★ Main level reference video available on Twins Halo's official YouTube channel
The 'arcade level', which was scheduled to be produced up to level 30, has been completed by completing the level 01 ~ level 30 update.
This is the last additional update to Zombie Shooting Star.
The update of this work is Ver. We'll wrap up with the 1.03 Final Update.
THANK YOU FOR PLAYING ( ^)o(^ )b
