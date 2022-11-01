Stitched HD patch version 1.02

Hi everyone,
Hoping everyone Halloween is going well! We have a small patch to address several issues of the game. The details are below:
- Fixed an issue with lag for older computer.
- Addressed a problem Catherine's missing bust in the doll lab.
- Addressed a problem if returning to the East Wing causing black screen.
- Fixed an issue with Catherine's being displayed incorrectly.
- Achievements that did not get unlocked will be unlocked after getting an ending in the game.
- Many other minor fixes.
Cheers!
- Fluffex Studios
Changed files in this update