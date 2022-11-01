 Skip to content

Stitched HD update for 1 November 2022

Stitched HD patch version 1.02

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

Hoping everyone Halloween is going well! We have a small patch to address several issues of the game. The details are below:

  • Fixed an issue with lag for older computer.
  • Addressed a problem Catherine's missing bust in the doll lab.
  • Addressed a problem if returning to the East Wing causing black screen.
  • Fixed an issue with Catherine's being displayed incorrectly.
  • Achievements that did not get unlocked will be unlocked after getting an ending in the game.
  • Many other minor fixes.

Cheers!

  • Fluffex Studios

