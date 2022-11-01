Stitched HD patch version 1.02

Hi everyone,

Hoping everyone Halloween is going well! We have a small patch to address several issues of the game. The details are below:

Fixed an issue with lag for older computer.

Addressed a problem Catherine's missing bust in the doll lab.

Addressed a problem if returning to the East Wing causing black screen.

Fixed an issue with Catherine's being displayed incorrectly.

Achievements that did not get unlocked will be unlocked after getting an ending in the game.

Many other minor fixes.

Cheers!