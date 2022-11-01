 Skip to content

Midnight Ghost Hunt update for 1 November 2022

Early Access Patch 17

Share · View all patches · Build 9842387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone, we have a smallish patch ready for you today. This is mostly some minor bug fixes and some end of spooky season cleanup!

Patch Notes

  • Put away the Halloween decorations until next year
  • Double shards are gone but not forgotten
  • Fixed loading screens only ever showing the Mansion image
  • Fixed area voice chat bug where you could always use area voice, even when you shouldn't
  • Fixed bot match button in the main menu

Just a quick note on Darkness, the experimental game-mode. We have been keeping a close eye on the analytics and feedback for it and overall it seems you all are enjoying it after our most recent changes, and the balance looks pretty good now as well.

If you have any feedback you would like to share or bugs to report, please do so on our Discord - we would love to see it!

See you on the hunt!

  • Team MGH

