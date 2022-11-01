Early Access Patch 17

Hey everyone, we have a smallish patch ready for you today. This is mostly some minor bug fixes and some end of spooky season cleanup!

Patch Notes

Put away the Halloween decorations until next year

Double shards are gone but not forgotten

Fixed loading screens only ever showing the Mansion image

Fixed area voice chat bug where you could always use area voice, even when you shouldn't

Fixed bot match button in the main menu

Just a quick note on Darkness, the experimental game-mode. We have been keeping a close eye on the analytics and feedback for it and overall it seems you all are enjoying it after our most recent changes, and the balance looks pretty good now as well.

If you have any feedback you would like to share or bugs to report, please do so on our Discord - we would love to see it!

See you on the hunt!