Scheduled Server Maintenance: 11.01.2022

Greetings Ballers,
We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on November 1, 2022.
Please check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
11/1 23:00 - 11/2 03:00 PDT
Maintenance Details:
- 1vs1 Mode Improvement
- 1/2/3 Mission Event (3vs3 Mode)
- 1/2/3/ Mission Event (1vs1 Mode)
- 1vs1 Mode Coin Buff Wave
- Daily Quest Clear Extra Reward Event
- Care Refinery Recover Cost 40% Discount Event
- Event & Pop Up Banner UI Improvement
[Bug Fix]
- [1vs1 Mode] My Team AI's name is shown as 'OPPONENT'
- [1vs1 Mode] When you leave 1vs1 line up while matching and back in, your AI setting is set back to as default character
- [1vs1 Mode] Occasionally shows incorrect result status
- 'The Deacon' title's mission goal is set as 0
============================================
Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during the server maintenance.
Thank you for your patience and understanding
- 3on3 Freestyle Team
Changed depots in devqa branch