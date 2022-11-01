 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 1 November 2022

Scheduled Server Maintenance: 11.01.2022

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on November 1, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:
11/1 23:00 - 11/2 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

  1. 1vs1 Mode Improvement
  2. 1/2/3 Mission Event (3vs3 Mode)
  3. 1/2/3/ Mission Event (1vs1 Mode)
  4. 1vs1 Mode Coin Buff Wave
  5. Daily Quest Clear Extra Reward Event
  6. Care Refinery Recover Cost 40% Discount Event
  7. Event & Pop Up Banner UI Improvement

[Bug Fix]

  1. [1vs1 Mode] My Team AI's name is shown as 'OPPONENT'
  2. [1vs1 Mode] When you leave 1vs1 line up while matching and back in, your AI setting is set back to as default character
  3. [1vs1 Mode] Occasionally shows incorrect result status
  4. 'The Deacon' title's mission goal is set as 0

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during the server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding

  • 3on3 Freestyle Team​​​​​

