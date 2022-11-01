Scheduled Server Maintenance: 11.01.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9842375 · Last edited 1 November 2022 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Ballers,

​We will be having our scheduled Server Maintenance on November 1, 2022.

Please check the details below​:​

​============================================

Maintenance Duration:

11/1 23:00 - 11/2 03:00 PDT

Maintenance Details:

1vs1 Mode Improvement 1/2/3 Mission Event (3vs3 Mode) 1/2/3/ Mission Event (1vs1 Mode) 1vs1 Mode Coin Buff Wave Daily Quest Clear Extra Reward Event Care Refinery Recover Cost 40% Discount Event Event & Pop Up Banner UI Improvement

[Bug Fix]

[1vs1 Mode] My Team AI's name is shown as 'OPPONENT' [1vs1 Mode] When you leave 1vs1 line up while matching and back in, your AI setting is set back to as default character [1vs1 Mode] Occasionally shows incorrect result status 'The Deacon' title's mission goal is set as 0

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during the server maintenance.

Thank you for your patience and understanding