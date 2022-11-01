Update 1.02a

Hey everyone! The game was updated with version 1.02a
Fixes:
- Fixed few typos in item descriptions
- Fixed the bug when poisonous plants didnt spawn sometimes in Trapped in a dream quest
- Fixed the bug when companions didnt receive armor from rings and necklaces
- Fixed the bug with incorrect cooking addition with gamepad
- Fixed yellow rune with Paladin Seal
- Fixed crusher armor tier set bonus not working
- Fixed enraged bull boss in expeditions being stunnable
Changes:
- Two-handed and one-handed passive skills in ferocity imrpoved, now they give more damage, attack speed and crit chance
- Merchant set (reward for merchant questline) improved. Now you only need one item of any type equipped to have one additional companion. Fixed the bug when sometimes companions werent dissmissing after unequipping the set.
- Added a way to reset tablets in swamp dungeons to their original position
Modding:
- Added small buttons under sliders with for more precise values changes
- Fixed the bug with effects not adding to consumable items
- Fixed the bug with effects not saving health regen and movement speed
- Fixed the bug with modded quests not rewarding items for completion
- Fixed the bug with not being able to add merchant assortiment to modded npcs
Changed files in this update