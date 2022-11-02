VOIDCRISIS PATCH Updates for Version 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9842297 · Last edited 2 November 2022 – 04:09:17 UTC by Wendy

The updated content of version 1.0.1

【Adjustment】

・Calibration animation adjustment

Shortened the calibration animation

・Adjusted the conditions and value of memory 「Defender」

Adjusted conditions and raised value

・Adjusted the conditions and value of memory 「Battlefield Angle」

Adjusted conditions and raised value

・Adjusted the conditions and value of memory 「Golem Expert」

Adjusted conditions and raised value

[Troubleshooting]

・Rectified the unlocking conditions of DOOM

Rectified the DOOM unlocking issue when accomplishing missions of EXTREME for the second time

・Rectified the content of the introduction text for IA skills

Rectified partial content of IA skill introduction in GRIMHILDE

・Rectified vibration treatment

Pad would not vibration when the operation is realized through the mouse