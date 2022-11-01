 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 1 November 2022

V0.9054 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9842237 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes：
-Fixed the problem that the threat area of the monster"Mercury"was displayed incorrectly under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the charm"Infusion"would not take effect under certain circumstances;
-Fixed some mistakes in the translation of English and Japanese.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1682061
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link