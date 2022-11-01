Bug fixes：
-Fixed the problem that the threat area of the monster"Mercury"was displayed incorrectly under certain circumstances;
-Fixed the charm"Infusion"would not take effect under certain circumstances;
-Fixed some mistakes in the translation of English and Japanese.
Warriors of the Nile 2 update for 1 November 2022
V0.9054 Updates
