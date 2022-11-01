Patch notes and Announcment

We still have a few things that we are working on to hopefully be done with by the end of the week. Some may know but we are working with a small team now that most of the team has graduated and gotten jobs or is working on other projects. A small team of us is using our spare time to make this game as great as possible with small fixes so it may sometimes take some time to get things done for you guys. thank you for your understanding.

Also to those who are in the playtest, We will be shutting down the playtest soon as we are no longer updating that version due to the game being released.

Here are a few things that we fixed in the game.

Additions

SFX on all Traps

NPC Headshot icons and updated UI for recruited crewmembers and Command core upgrade

Jax Confronts Riken final cinematic in

Fixes

Updated the way the transition screens looked to fit more with the theme of the game.

Known Issues

Upgrade doesn’t make noise when the player upgrades their ability.

Please join our discord and let us know of any bugs that you guys find when you are playing.