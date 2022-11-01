Spooky Cardiac Event Recorder - Update #63

I'd say this whole game fits the Halloween theme. Unfortunately, Zaraden don't know what Halloween is, so we will have to make due with an update of 3 new events!

You can now find Vitrea's Observatory! This event parallels Blot's Art Gallery, but with cosmic gifts instead. You can only encounter one of these events per run, so choose wisely.

Early Access updated game version to v7.14

Content Added

3 new events (Total: 38)

1 shiny new battle (Total: 91)

1 new song to discover

6 new dreams to fulfill (Total: 612)

In quickplay, Alter Defect's panic limit has been reduced by 1

The panic duration gained by the Tower gift has been reduced from +0.75 to +0.67 seconds

Heart Candy and Bandage now heal 40% instead of 25%

All gifts that increase panic damage have had this effect increased

Added sounds to when any form of Roundsaw begins an attack

All power gifts that Glacia trades will now be from the heart shot, feather shot, star shot, or charged attack categories

The amount of gifts Calorie has to trade has been raised from 6 to 7

The Null Scrap Pile event guarantees more rank 1 quick gifts if you only have 1 or 2 free quick gift slots

The game now auto saves when backing out to the title screen from the game mode hub menu. It was possible to lose some stat progress before if you did not let the game save by completing a battle.

Bug Fixes

Storing an unradiated gift in the synapse would not hide the card details while Scrambla/Boiler remarked about it

Completion % for story path medals was only counting the normal medals and not the max level radiant medals

Coming Up for v7.X

5 remaining common monsters

Shanx

Alter Shanx

Guardian Soul

Chionotoh

Ventra

7 events remain (2 are shiny battles)

Knot Knott

Shanx

Chemory

Hadesoh

Astrayo

Syncron

(???)

These lists are getting pretty small! Not much longer now.

Next update will be on Nov 18th! Then I'll likely go back to the 2 week schedule for the rest of version 7.

ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː ːradiantheartː