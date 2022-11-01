Symphony of War 1.03 is live!

Please follow our Twitch channel for weekly live dev streams: https://www.twitch.tv/dancingdragongames

Please join our Discord channel: https://discord.gg/EJ4AFKFmrs

Hello everyone!

Thank you so much for those of you who participated in our Jump Scare Halloween 2022 event! Hope you all got a lot of practice in setting up the powerful Ambush attack, and secured the Skull of Rowdain for your armies! The event has now wrapped up as we officially launch version 1.03, which we anticipate will be the stable public version for some time while we work on longer-term projects, such as translation, and the DLC expansion content!

Some minor changes have been applied to the game for 1.03 since the large 1.02.2 update:

-Halloween event concluded

-The Skull of Rowdain is now available as a random drop, or shop purchase

-Fixed the "Teleport" Nephilim power exploit

-Protagonist's upgraded 2nd attack bug fixed

-Fixed some path display errors

-Mercenaries purchased at T2 or T3 now always class down to the same base class (varies depending on which class the Mercenary starts as)

-Silver Dragon and Silver Dragon Rider attacks now inflict Chill, but deal less damage

-The 1.02.2 update notes can be seen here: https://steamcommunity.com/games/1488200/announcements/detail/3407561963591630986

Fan art contest!

We will be announcing the first SoW Fan Art contest very soon, stay tuned!

Legends DLC: Early in 2023 (we hope) we will be launching a major content pack for Symphony of War, including new chapters added to the main story, new artifacts, traits, classes, characters, game modes, and more!

Thank you for your interest, support, and feedback as we continue to make Symphony of War all it deserves to be!

Sincerely,

Phil