Version 1.0.4 Patch Notes
Reverted chef sprites back to normal (no more jackolantern head).
Fixed page flip SFX not playing when flipping pages in book UI.
Restricted mass desummon to only play one instance of the desummon SFX.
Fixed the startup volume settings taking a second to load on the main menu.
*Disabled player settings menu in pause, cafe menu, and end screen report
Bone's Cafe update for 1 November 2022
Version 1.0.4 Patch Notes
Version 1.0.4 Patch Notes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update