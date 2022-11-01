 Skip to content

Bone's Cafe update for 1 November 2022

Version 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9842067 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reverted chef sprites back to normal (no more jackolantern head).
Fixed page flip SFX not playing when flipping pages in book UI.
Restricted mass desummon to only play one instance of the desummon SFX.
Fixed the startup volume settings taking a second to load on the main menu.
*Disabled player settings menu in pause, cafe menu, and end screen report

