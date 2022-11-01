Version 1.0.4 Patch Notes

Reverted chef sprites back to normal (no more jackolantern head).

Fixed page flip SFX not playing when flipping pages in book UI.

Restricted mass desummon to only play one instance of the desummon SFX.

Fixed the startup volume settings taking a second to load on the main menu.

*Disabled player settings menu in pause, cafe menu, and end screen report