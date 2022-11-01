Notes for the update

Changing to new water system so water looks better.

Changes to in between loading scenes to do more garbage collection and lower memory usage.

Optimizations to farm and caves to reduce memory usage.

Touch Tones game lighting up buttons fixed.

Circuit Schematics game made so it can be played from your own home if you craft and place I there.

Fixes issues with advanced placement and an issue with Restarting the Game where you could then not enter leaderboards.