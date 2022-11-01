 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Isla Sinaloa update for 1 November 2022

Notes for the update

Share · View all patches · Build 9842051 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changing to new water system so water looks better.
Changes to in between loading scenes to do more garbage collection and lower memory usage.
Optimizations to farm and caves to reduce memory usage.
Touch Tones game lighting up buttons fixed.
Circuit Schematics game made so it can be played from your own home if you craft and place I there.
Fixes issues with advanced placement and an issue with Restarting the Game where you could then not enter leaderboards.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2099011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link