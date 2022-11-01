V1.14.3 Patch Note ：

Mirelha's attack on obstacles is more accurate.

Added skin description to Penhaligon-Nutcracker.

Fixed the cooldown glitch of Penhaligon-Supreme Command.

Fixed the area glitch of Peddler-Swinging Kitty-1000kg Swing.

Fixed the glitches of Hannah's bullet size of M1894 Rifle and bullet rebound.

Fixed the glitch of locked item slot.

Fixed the glitch of Banned Items slot.

Fixed the glitch of Give Me Five.

Optimized Totem Spirit's display.

Other optimizations and bugs fixed.