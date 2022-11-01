 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Otherworld Legends update for 1 November 2022

V1.14.3 Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9841996 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V1.14.3 Patch Note ：

Mirelha's attack on obstacles is more accurate.
Added skin description to Penhaligon-Nutcracker.
Fixed the cooldown glitch of Penhaligon-Supreme Command.
Fixed the area glitch of Peddler-Swinging Kitty-1000kg Swing.
Fixed the glitches of Hannah's bullet size of M1894 Rifle and bullet rebound.
Fixed the glitch of locked item slot.
Fixed the glitch of Banned Items slot.
Fixed the glitch of Give Me Five.
Optimized Totem Spirit's display.
Other optimizations and bugs fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1761381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link