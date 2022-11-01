Voxella Delta-8

DELTA-8: 10/31/2022

happy halloween!!! here's a totally unrelated update:

-added the cafe, a special area of the factory! the chef and server now reside there.

-added speed potions and the speed II buff

-junmberlack and miner now give less coins

-there are now more buttons on the menu! added an exit button and a discord link button

-tool's tooltips are fixed.

-did some general polish and bug fixing