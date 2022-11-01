 Skip to content

Voxella update for 1 November 2022

Voxella Delta-8

Voxella Delta-8 · Build 9841931 · Last edited by Wendy

DELTA-8: 10/31/2022
happy halloween!!! here's a totally unrelated update:
-added the cafe, a special area of the factory! the chef and server now reside there.
-added speed potions and the speed II buff
-junmberlack and miner now give less coins
-there are now more buttons on the menu! added an exit button and a discord link button
-tool's tooltips are fixed.
-did some general polish and bug fixing

