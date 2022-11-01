Update Alpha 0.20 October 31 2022

Alpha 0.20 is now available!

4 new classes and 4 new Armaments are now available:

Alchemist + Iron Alchemy

The Alchemist will periodically drop a vial of noxious gas that plagues any enemies that enter the gas cloud. They will also produce random potions instead of food items when enemies are killed. These potions include a much more powerful healing potion as well as a couple of others with beneficial effects. The Alchemist starts with the Iron Alchemy power. Iron Alchemy creates an alchemical seal on the ground. Enemies that step on this seal have iron and other reagents forcefully pulled out of their bodies and delivered to the user. Once enough material is gathered, the next cast will generate a protective effect. At level 5 the spell uses the materials to also create a massive iron golem for the user to pilot around and stomp enemies in. The golem damages and takes damage on impact until it is destroyed.

Defiler + Living Bomb

A fitting arrival for Halloween, the Defiler has become disfigured due to their dabbling in dangerous diseases and poxes. They rapidly inflict Plague on the nearest enemy and enemies with the Plague effect have a chance to be instantly killed every 5 seconds regardless of the plague effect's source. They start with the Living Bomb power. The power spawns floating jellies that home in on enemies and attach to them, dealing continuous damage. Once the enemy is killed or after a certain amount of time they explode, damaging all nearby enemies.

Archivist + Ancient Scroll

The Archivist is slow albeit surprisingly well armored. Armed with more than just the power of reading, they are also skilled in origami, creating paper blossoms with various effects. The artifact they wield is the Ancient Scroll, which produces a variety of paper attacks. Rather than increasing the power of the same attack, each new level of Ancient Scroll adds a new attack type. Discover what they are by playing the Archivist yourself (also they are listed on Ancient Scroll's levelup card).

Aeromancer + Seeking Storm

The absolute fastest class in the game. Zip around at breakneck speeds on your magic carpet as you blast your enemies with bolts of blue energy and your frustrated Sprite companion chases you around for occasional heals and boons. The Aeromancer starts with the Seeking Storm spell. Summon deadly storm clouds that divebomb your enemies with powerful lightning attacks.

Like with previous updates, all new armaments are also available in the levelup card pool, so you do not need to play the new classes to use them.

Expect another minor patch this week to update some descriptions (and grant the Archivist his other paper blossom).

As I mentioned in the last update, the Achievements issue should now be fixed, which means the next update will bring the Genie market and the Trinket system. This is the last system I need to add to the game and I look forward to finishing it. Because of its size it might not get done by next Sunday although I will try my best to finish it by then.