Riders of Icarus update for 1 November 2022

EMERGENCY MAINTENANCE NOVEMBER 1, 2022

Greetings Riders!

Please be advised that we will be conducting an emergency maintenance (November 1, 2022)
Servers will be unavailable for at least 2 hours. (The time may vary depending on the inspection situation.)
Please note that the estimated length of time for each maintenance is subject to change without notification.

Appreciate your patience, and see you in Midellas!
Time:
UTC - 7:00 AM - 9:00 AM

What will be unavailable:
All Riders of Icarus game servers.

Changes and Updates:
General server upkeep

