HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!

Update #3 is here!

Fixes:

-Fixed Laundry Baskets and Boxes colliding with doors.

-Added More objectives and markers to help guide player.

-Fixed Pause Menu and options. (except: Quit to Main menu) - We will fix that.

-Fixed Bug Loading screen to Roy's level, taking too long. (still optimizing but shortented the time & bettered the transition.)

-Other bugs

Next Week:

Update #4

-Objectives & markers throughout the entire game. Player will always have something to follow.

-More bug fixes

-Controller support (this will come, but maybe not in Update 4) : )