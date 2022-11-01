HAPPY HALLOWEEN!!
Update #3 is here!
Fixes:
-Fixed Laundry Baskets and Boxes colliding with doors.
-Added More objectives and markers to help guide player.
-Fixed Pause Menu and options. (except: Quit to Main menu) - We will fix that.
-Fixed Bug Loading screen to Roy's level, taking too long. (still optimizing but shortented the time & bettered the transition.)
-Other bugs
Next Week:
Update #4
-Objectives & markers throughout the entire game. Player will always have something to follow.
-More bug fixes
-Controller support (this will come, but maybe not in Update 4) : )
Into The Abyss update for 1 November 2022
UPDATE #3
