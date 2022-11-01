Rest in Peace Dad.

I hate to share this, but it impacts everything. My dad passed away on my birthday, Oct. 26th, last month. I lived with him as a son, best friend, and caretaker for the past few years. His passing has left a lot of questions for me to figure out while I take care of my mom.

As a solo project, this will affect the progress of updates while I look for full-time job.

In the mean-time, I've compiled a to-do list of features and fixes to be implemented in the coming months based on your feedback. If there is anything I've missed or you would like to see added, please let me know.

Thank you everyone and I hope you tell your loved ones how much you love them. Love you Dad.

Carnage Cross update news:

Hotfix:

Kart AI should no longer clip through the terrain in the Volcano stage.

Carmage Cross To-do: