Rest in Peace Dad.

I hate to share this, but it impacts everything. My dad passed away on my birthday, Oct. 26th, last month. I lived with him as a son, best friend, and caretaker for the past few years. His passing has left a lot of questions for me to figure out while I take care of my mom.
As a solo project, this will affect the progress of updates while I look for full-time job.
In the mean-time, I've compiled a to-do list of features and fixes to be implemented in the coming months based on your feedback. If there is anything I've missed or you would like to see added, please let me know.
Thank you everyone and I hope you tell your loved ones how much you love them. Love you Dad.
Carnage Cross update news:
Hotfix:
- Kart AI should no longer clip through the terrain in the Volcano stage.
Carmage Cross To-do:
- Add more variety to vehicle handling and speed, they're too similar
- Add a playable clown car that shoots clowns for its special
- More weapon pickups with better visibility and graphical signifiers
- Re-light stages for better visibility
- Add Brightness setting
- Add FOV setting
- Fix clipping bug in Volcano level
- Increase power-up visiblity
- Adjust camera settings and lock-behind-the-vehicle function sensitivity
- Develop Steam deck compatibility
- Customizable UI
- Elaborate on the characters and story
Changed files in this update