[New build - DEFAULT] 22w44a: Crafting lands in the Default build

Crafting now hits default! Check out previous posts to see the content of the previous experimental updates.

Brick can now be dropped.

Brick stored inside cargo will take less space.

Some improvement have been made to the physics of dropped object like brick and components.

The legacy fuel scoop has been replaced by an updated design, in line with the Collector.

Bugfixes:

#4970 Fuel Scoop is no longer harvesting

#4969 Furnace wrong capacity computation after ingot crafting

#4966 Cannot place tank join on Lightcruise engines and Reactors.

#4971 Various fuel issues

Heavy Mining lag fixed.

Thanks a lot for playing!