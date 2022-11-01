 Skip to content

Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 1 November 2022

Alpha Update 0.0.5

Alpha Update 0.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.0.5 is here and these are the changes,

BugFix: Game no longer requires a restart after every session
BugFix:Fixed Discord Link
BugFix: Added Engine Start/Stop to Gamepads and Steering Wheels
BugFix: Fixed an issue with car backfires in multiplayer triggering incorrectly
BugFix: Fixed Backfire volume being too loud
BugFix: Fixed Gearbox volume being too quiet
BugFix: Fixed Multiplayer bug causing freezing/crashes
BugFix: Fixed the position of the Shift Light in the Pro Mod
Improvement: Added Display Settings
Improvement: Added Graphics Level Settings

