Update 25: Campaign Mode

PATCH HIGHLIGHTS:

CAMPAIGN MODE: Wrest control of Titan, one sector at a time.

MENTAL, HEALTH: 2 new buildings - parks and hospitals!

RIVAL ARRIVAL: 5 new rivals to compete against.

JUMP START: A host of new starting bonuses

AND MORE!

See the full patch notes below!

Titan Tuesday: Patch 0.28.0

Campaign Mode

Changes and New Features

🪐 indicates changes due to community feedback!

Campaign mode has been added offering a whole new way to play the game! Wrest control of Titan, one sector at a time in this new game mode

Each sector will have a different scenario for you to overcome

Each victory will reveal more of Titan to explore and conquer

Earn Council Favor from victories that you can use to access powerful bonuses

The higher the victory tier, the more Council Favor you will earn

Once a Favor is spent it can only be re-set 3 times per campaign

Conquer two of the special highlighted sectors to claim ultimate victory and earn a seat on the Council

Conquering highlighted sectors will grant a large amount of Favor

Campaign scenarios use "Elimination" rebel activity, meaning destroying all rebel camps on a map will stop rebel attack waves for that session

Please note that the Campaign victory sequence is still being worked on and features some placeholder elements right now

Two new buildings have been added!

Hospitals: Increases the health regen of citizens living nearby increases nearby livability Residences affected by hospitals will display healing VFX Can be upgraded and connected to improve healing effects

Parks: Significantly increases livability of nearby residences Citizens will gather around parks during Leisure time Can be upgraded and connected to increase livability effects



Five new Rivals have arrived!

New Rivals: Kennar Ruari - A generalist with an industrial goal set Tiann Garra - An aggressor with a military goal set Kota Tendo - A generalist with an economic goal set Orenna Kierke - A pacifist with a political goal set Ryn Kierke - An aggressor with a military goal set

Rival's portrait will be displayed in the Rival's section of the Victory Conditions tab

Rival corporations have their own unique logos

Rival ships now have unique colours to help differentiate them from the player's ships

New Victory Cards

Energy Empire - Focuses on victory points relating to Energy

Logistical Leader - Focuses on victory points relating to transportation and logistics

New Starting Bonuses

Experimental Fuel Tanks - Fuel silos automatically fill up when next to crevices. Fuel silos have less health and a bigger explosion when destroyed, Fuel Turbine buildings are less effective

- Fuel silos automatically fill up when next to crevices. Fuel silos have less health and a bigger explosion when destroyed, Fuel Turbine buildings are less effective Super Highways - Trucks are much faster on roads. Roads grant negative livability

- Trucks are much faster on roads. Roads grant negative livability Cheap Construction Materials - Buildings take less time to build. Buildings have less health

- Buildings take less time to build. Buildings have less health Slumlord - Residential buildings can house more citizens. Citizens generate more waste

New Tech and Tech Changes

Added 11 new Techs to the Tech Web Hospital Healing rate level 1 & 2 - Increases Hospital healing rate Hospital Power Requirement - Decreases power needed to run a Hospital Air Purifier Power Requirement - Decreases power needed to run an Air Purifier Science Lab Power Requirement - Decreases power needed to run a Science Lab Park Power Requirement - Decreases power needed to run a Park Fan Power Requirement - Decreases power needed to run a fan Building Construction Time - Decreases the time it takes to construct a building Building Upgrade Time - Decreases the time it takes to upgrade a building Building Connection Time - Decreases the time it takes to connect a building Device Construction Time - Decreases the time it takes to construct a device

Tech web is now always accessible You will be able to start researching new technology from the very beginning of the game Building and staffing science labs will still increase your overall research speed The time it takes to complete the first few techs has been increased slightly to make up for being able to start research immediately



Other Changes

Added VFX to some of the upgrades researched from the tech web

🪐Added employee module to the Full Time Worker management list. This will let you assign and unassign employees to employee modules from anywhere using the employee management panel.

🪐Ship blueprints that contain devices that have not been researched yet can be used. There will be a warning displayed on the blueprint selection that will tell you which devices will not be built

Added a warning when a processor is unable to function due to too much waste on the floor

Added a flag above rebel ships to indicate when they are attacking the rival

Tech Web zoom level will be saved when exiting and re-entering the tech web

In progress research window will now display on the bottom right of the HUD in the Tech Web. This should make it easier to navigate the web while research is ongoing.

🪐Selecting or placing a turret will display all existing turret ranges

Changed the default priority list for ship crews This should improve the repairs made by crew aboard ships with default priorities and help make employees operate devices more consistently after the ship has taken heavy damage When ships are not in combat, employees will prioritize repairing damaged devices over operating devices This change will only affect ships built after this patch is applied



Balance

Reworked Livability and Citizen Job Systems

Citizens can now work at any job no matter how far it is from where they live

The population overlay will now show lines between residences and jobs indicating which citizens are working where

Citizens needing to travel long distances for work will have decreased livability

Citizens that live close to where they work will have high livability

Most buildings will now decrease or increase livability of the residences near them

Added "City Livability" stat that can be seen at the top of the migrant ship tab

Having a high City Livability will increase the amount of migrants on incoming ships, while a low City Livability will decrease the amount of migrants on incoming ships

Rebel Balance

Rebel waves will always try to spawn ships above a rebel shipyard with a standing Rebel HQ. If there are no rebel shipyards, ships will spawn randomly around the edge of the map

An onscreen indicator has been added when rebel attack waves spawn, this will show the general direction the attacking ship(s) will com from

🪐Reduced the amount stored energy contributes to the aggro meter. This should help cities that power defense turrets with batteries to not see large spikes to the aggro meter when the batteries recharge

The rebel aggro meter fill rate is now affected by how many camps are present on a map The more rebel camps on the map, the faster the aggro meter will fill up Destroying a camp will still cause an immediate spike in aggro, but will reduce the rate that the meter fills up over time



Other Balance Changes

Starting influence reduced from 50 > 40

Widened the range for minimum and maximum possible health on inert ruins

Adjusted the requirements for many of the victory points

Fixes

Fixed missing turntable images for Auto-shield and Employee module devices

Fixed an issue with manually targeted lasers not keeping their target positions after save/load

Fixed an issue where ships could get stuck in a dismantling state

Fixed an issue with activated tanks appearing empty after save/load

Fixed resource tooltip showing incorrect next resource tier to switch to when Tier 3 was selected

Fixed issue where input modules could appear stuck if they had resources inside when the processor they were attached to got changed for a different level

Resources will now be automatically discarded if a different level of processor is connected

Fixed attacking rebel ships becoming idle if they manage to defeat the Rival's city

Fixed an issue with priority list for ship crews not always being followed correctly by crew

Fixed default "repair at" value for Generator-L requiring 2 tiles of the device to be damaged before crew started repairing

Fixed crew not repairing a device if the first tiles to get damaged on it were inaccessible

Fixed patrolling rival ships so that they will no longer intercept rebel ships that are targeting the player's city

Fixed a crash that could happen if the mouse was hovered over certain elements of the ship management panel when a ship was destroyed

Fixed no tooltip displaying when hovering over the "copy" button when it is not available

Fixed audio log background audio playing indefinitely if it was stopped at certain points

Fixed Header overflowing in the Game Over screen when the player loses from lack of storage

Fixed a number of triggers in the modular tutorial not working correctly. The advisors should now offer better advice depending on your in-game situation

Fixed Gatling Gun codex entry not unlocking after building a Large Gatling Gun

Fixed Tutorial not updating when key bindings were changed for camera movement keys

Fixed livability info not appearing on habitat pods unless a monetization station was built

Fixed Science Labs not showing the Research Efficiency upgrade per employee in their tooltip

Fixed rival's victory cards not being revealed if they were defeated before all tiers were unlocked to view

Fixed an issue where dragging folders in the Ship Employee Management window could sometimes re-distribute folder contents

Fixed "Never Repair" setting in Ship Employee Management window getting reset after losing or gaining a crew member

Fixed Launch button on shipyards appearing available while a ship was being repaired

Fixed "Rotate Device CCW" not having a key-binding option

Fixed processors with multiple outputs displaying a "full" flag if only one output is full

Fixed Grid lines appearing between AI power buildings and player pylons when they were built close to each other

Fixed "End Of Day Balance" in the credits tooltip displaying a negative value instead of 0 when salaries can't be paid

Fixed filters displaying on waste receptacles, even though they can only store waste

Fixed an issue that caused the "Fully Staffed" achievement to not unlock right away

Fixed the "Armed to the Teeth" achievement not unlocking until after a ship with full weapons has re-docked and un-docked again

Fixed "Mineral Monarchy" and "Isotope so!" achievements not tracking resources mined from resource nodes, or resources obtained from obsidian ruins

Fixed "This Moon ain't Big Enough..." achievement unlocking under incorrect circumstances

Fixed "Making Connections" achievement unlocking before the building actually connected

Fixed "Stayin Alive" achievement unlocking under incorrect circumstances

Fixed "Feeling Gassy" achievement unlocking of the fuel turbine didn't have an employee assigned

Fixed "All aboard" achievement unlocking if the ship had max crew pods, but no crew

Fixed "Rebuild, Die, Repeat" achievement sometimes counting buildings that were not fully rebuilt

Fixed "Shields Up" achievement not triggering at all

Fixed "Power Overwhelming" not counting rebel ships that were destroyed from oxygen being drained

Known Issues