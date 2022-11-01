Player Avatars Have Arrived

Hello, everyone! Today's patch is another big one! Player avatars are finally here! This first iteration allows you to customize your player head with different head, hair, facial hair, eye, eyebrow and glasses combinations, with more options to come in future updates. The avatars are animated and lip synced to your voice in game. Of course, I know some of you love the Potato/Tic Tac avatar style, so that option still exists for those looking to rep the OG look. Beyond the avatars, the UI for the game has been completely overhauled as well! This new UI will allow for more options to be added and a nice community tab where players from the community discord can have their names and avatars posted for max bragging rights when they win community tournaments! If you'd like to get in on that action, be sure to join the game's discord! For more information check out the full patch notes below:

Added player avatars to the game! Head to the new appearance tab to customize your look.

Overhauled the entire UI to have more info and provide more options going forward, including a new community tab to show off winners of community tournaments from the game's discord.

You can now change your name in game in the new appearance tab.

Added new sound settings for ambient/wildlife volume and added the option to toggle player voices to 3d positional sound.

More physics tweaks. Most noticeable is that wood now provides more bounce.

Thrown balls that leave the throwing area but manage to come to a stop within it will no longer come back to your hand as they have entered play at that point.

Added an option to remove the minimum throw speed threshold when releasing the ball. With it disabled you'll be able to drop the ball without your hand moving, might be helpful to those finding that they can't release the ball from time to time(primarily for those on Quest).

With this patch live, focus will be turning to support for up to 8 players (and up to 4 teams). Additional customization options will also be worked on and added in future patches.

That's it for now, everyone! Until next time!