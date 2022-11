Welcome all, to the beginning of the end. Dead on Arrival: Remastered.

The game currently has one level ready to be played, and we will continue to work on adding more levels and additional content throughout Early Access.

As there are only five of us that took on this project to bring it to Steam, we will try our best to reply any issues or suggestions that you all may have.

Please enjoy the game so far, and we welcome any feedback towards it.