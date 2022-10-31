-Replaced most textures.
-Rebalanced collectables.
-Removed tinderbox item.
-Simplified ending level.
-Expanded hint system.
-Expanded story content in notes.
-Overhaul to lighting system.
-Minor audio system overhaul.
-Overhaul to madness system.
-Overhaul to AI navigation system.
-Overhaul to animation system.
-Overhaul to physics computations.
-Major overhaul and alterations to level design and spawning system.
-Alterations to AI.
-New hazards.
-New props.
-New visual effects.
-New madness effects.
-New puzzles.
-New mechanics such as swimming.
-New level and room designs.
Ouroboros: Prelude update for 31 October 2022
Ouroboros: Prelude - β - 0.9.0
-Replaced most textures.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update