Ouroboros: Prelude update for 31 October 2022

Ouroboros: Prelude - β - 0.9.0

Build 9841030

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Replaced most textures.
-Rebalanced collectables.
-Removed tinderbox item.
-Simplified ending level.
-Expanded hint system.
-Expanded story content in notes.
-Overhaul to lighting system.
-Minor audio system overhaul.
-Overhaul to madness system.
-Overhaul to AI navigation system.
-Overhaul to animation system.
-Overhaul to physics computations.
-Major overhaul and alterations to level design and spawning system.
-Alterations to AI.
-New hazards.
-New props.
-New visual effects.
-New madness effects.
-New puzzles.
-New mechanics such as swimming.
-New level and room designs.

