Ouroboros: Prelude - β - 0.9.0

-Replaced most textures.

-Rebalanced collectables.

-Removed tinderbox item.

-Simplified ending level.

-Expanded hint system.

-Expanded story content in notes.

-Overhaul to lighting system.

-Minor audio system overhaul.

-Overhaul to madness system.

-Overhaul to AI navigation system.

-Overhaul to animation system.

-Overhaul to physics computations.

-Major overhaul and alterations to level design and spawning system.

-Alterations to AI.

-New hazards.

-New props.

-New visual effects.

-New madness effects.

-New puzzles.

-New mechanics such as swimming.

-New level and room designs.