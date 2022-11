Hi there! Da list:

-Changed how Chapter 4 works, a lot.

-Added the missing part of the bank level

-Special animation may now be skipped with key E

-Added new in-game tracks (some are W.I.P)

-Miscellanea here and there

This one will be short folks. October was a very difficult month. I will add more details on the next patch notes. Meanwhile, I will be focusing on Chapter 5, the finale.

Until next time!