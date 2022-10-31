Scarlet Tower - Available now

Hey everyone!

We're sorry to keep you waiting, but the time has come: The first version of Scarlet Tower is now available on Steam!

Our team, despite being small, has been working hard to bring you the best experience possible, but things got a little out of hand and we ended up facing some issues that delayed the launch of the game, we hope you understand.

With the first versions of Scarlet Tower, our main focus is getting feedback from the community, so we're counting on you to tell us whatever you think is important through our Discord. pls be nice to us, we have feelings (sort of).

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Some of the game's features are still experimental, such as the difficulty level, weapons limit (which doesn't even exist), relics and stats balancings, enemy spawnrate... The main reason Scarlet Tower is in Early Access is precisely so that the game is improved with each update, and we need the help of the community to bring it to its best version possible.

In Scarlet Tower current version, you can already have a little taste of its main features. We have a variety of Heroes to unlock, Weapons and Relics to collect, and various Enemies to face against. (Advice: If at any time a Werewolf asks you for something, don't give it).

Out of the 7 current Heroes, Vylat and Ninn will already be available, while the others (Allure, Lance, Rhys, Lyah and Veromus) will be unlocked as you progress through the game, collecting achievements. New weapons will also be unlocked in the same way, and you can check how to unlock each one in the Unlockables menu.

During this first week we will be keeping an eye out for bug fixes and hotfixes, and we also intend to release new features, so stay tuned for upcoming updates.

Happy Halloween, thanks for your patience, and see you in the next update.

We hope you have fun at Scarlet Tower!