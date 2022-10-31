The 2022 Update is out (Build 4137)

Hi all,

It's time for a major update, containing new features, bug fixes and balance changes! This update is being released AS WE SPEAK so make sure to HOP ON as soon as you finish reading!

This update was brought to you by all the wonderful community contributors & those participating in balance discussions, polls and game tests on GitHub or Discord. Thanks everyone who worked on has contributed, and everyone else, please check it out! Huge thanks to Asu, bunnie, TheCatWizard, mugg91, Epsilon, Vamist, Mazey, Nananas, Skemonde at least for their direct code or artwork contributions, and many else!

Below you find the patch notes, even with dozens of very minor fixes and code changes omitted, this update stands to be one of the largest in KAG history. This update focuses for a major part on re-balance as well as merging in a lot of quality of life and features that have been in the pipeline for quite a while, to get a full grasp of what you'll find in-game, please skim through the patch notes! A few highlights below:

Fixed saw bombjumps - by changing the way (water) bombs interact with saws; the saw now blasts the bombs away as a tornado, opening up new gameplay possibilities and getting rid of the infamous bug!

Added outpost - KAG alpha enjoyers rejoice! Albeit in a different form than the early years of KAG, outposts are back! Outposts are bought at the siege shop similarly to the ballista and catapult, and takes over the role of spawn point with class swapping from the ballista, in addition to having a built-in tunnel. This change also removes the gold cost of ballistae and reduces its price, to promote its usage with its intended purpose.

Build time changes, balance & quality of life - Various smaller and larger changes to optimise the general game flow, such as visual game status banners throughout the game, faster building in build time and repairing all blocks besides just regular stone and wood blocks. Many other balance point as well that hits all classes, including minor economy rework, special arrow changes, drill balance & better structure hitting as knight.

This update is also closely released to the Halloween event that goes life automatically every year. You may notice a few (graphical) readability changes after this update for the event as well. Happy Halloween! There are still many exciting changes in the pipeline, and now that we've got a majority merged into the game a huge weight has been lifted of the backs of those responsible, smaller updates may be more feasible now, too!