Update 1.611

This update addresses the recent shutdown of our previous account service provider, we have replaced the account system with a new provider and transferred over accounts saved from the old service to the new service. If you already had the game installed on your computer no action is necessary on your part, the account will automatically link to the new provider. If you are reinstalling the game, you can restore your account by clicking on your username in the main menu, pressing Recover Account and entering your email address used with your cloud cloud account.

_- Save games are never stored online so those would not be recovered

Remember that you can always unlock all game features if you prefer to skip the progression system via the options in the main menu_

The update also addresses issues with transports and changes the way transports are used in the game:

Transports do not participate in battles but are still required to take certain territories

Transports can capture undefended territories by themselves

Transports cannot attack territories with enemy tanks by themselves

Transports will be captured if they are not protected by tanks, hence if you move tanks onto a territory that only has enemy transports they will be captured and added to your army

There are also several bug fixes with campaigns, missing tanks and VR compatibility.