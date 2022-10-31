Patch 23 - Customisable 3D Dice & A Spooky prop Expansion!

Happy Halloween!

We've been very busy trying to work out why a handful of you are experience issues loading the player sheets. As we can't reproduce the bug on our end we really need your help! If you are experiencing any loading issues with the player sheets, please let us know!

In the meantime we thought I'd be fun to give the player experience some love and have made some Customisable 3D Dice! Just like meeting up in person, each player can customise their own dice to bring some personality into the mix!

Whether you're rolling a command or a quick roll (Right clicking any dice icon) from the Dice Menu, or have created custom commands in the player sheets - any roll action will now spit out 3D dice for all to see!

Gm rolls can even be shown and hidden to players using the toggle in Dice menu.

In the spirit of Halloween we've also added just over 600 new props for making spooky scenarios!

Ranging from Entities, furniture, roof tiles and more!

We've also managed to isolate and resolve a bottleneck in our code meaning there's now 70% less load on your CPU!!

This should increase gameplay performance quite drastically for those on holder hardware!

As always we have of course been tweaking typos, minor bugs and optimising things as we go.

You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!