Update 1.9

Dear traveler,

This is not your average Halloween update – it's actually quite heavy with general content!

Enjoy! 🚀🚀🚀

⏭️ NPC Interaction Shortcuts

We are very happy to introduce an important feature that will save us a lot of unnecessary clicks during our shopping tours. It provides useful information about an NPC's functionality, and even direct access to our garages, cargo boxes, quick repair and other functionalities. We have further plans for providing quick info about the actual store content, but the current version already saves a great deal of time and nerves.

Thanks to user info for throwing a new spotlight on this issue with a great UX depiction!

⚔ Mercenaries

Yes, mercenaries - one from each of the five main factions - willing to trade their lives for yours, if you're willing to bring the dime. Once hired, they will stay by your side wherever you go. Their cargo and equipment can be handled via dialog (just like setting up turrets). Level up and expand your squad!

🎮 Full Controller Support

The controller input has been a ride, but the game is now officially fun to play with a controller! We still have quite a list of things that are going to be done here, so don't hesitate to share your thoughts on the controller experience with us!

Complete UI Navigation

Directional movement, dialog and widget interaction

Covering basic interactions to advanced shortcuts (reset controls to get the default)

For basic windows, new map mode controls and more

Other improvements:

New focus marker graphic

Trigger threshold slider added (Options)

Stick press & directional icons added

Improved shortcut icon legibility

💀 Wicked & Undead

Still unclear what's causing these rifts, but once a year, dimensional gates open (it's gotten worse over time) and flood our more or less peaceful game world with undead and the "Wicked". The only reason we haven't delved deeper yet is that it opens up opportunities to get COOL STUFF like:

Osyluth blueprint

blueprint Specter ghost ship (now with improved stats and a fancy blur effect)

ghost ship (now with improved stats and a fancy blur effect) Cthulhu's Eye weapon

weapon Mr. Deadhead weapon

weapon Pumpkin weapons

Unlocked content from other dimensions remains – even if we manage to close the rifts. For further instructions, talk to Count Ixua waiting near Pluto!

New Achievement

For unlocking and finishing a new follow-up event to an old sidequest... reunite the pirates of poetry!

Ships

FTA Station polishing & lights animation rework



polishing & lights animation rework Hide the shield health bar if no shield is equipped

Spectre stats increased

stats increased Caduceus Turrets price decreased

Pathfinder price heavily increased

Bold Pirates now have a weaker Loot Laser

World

Doomsday Fortress location image: 4K resolution & polishing

Thanks Floppa Priest for introducing us to the awesome Upscayl AI tool!



location image: 4K resolution & polishing Thanks Floppa Priest for introducing us to the awesome Upscayl AI tool! Added a second ship crafter (it's Ixillium!)

(it's Ixillium!) Added more producers and consumers for some shop items to improve trading

Random Traders prefer targets with a consumer

Some minor improvements for the "Lost Luggage" mission

Improvements for "Protecting Elzo" side mission

All patients outside Caduceus Station are now reacting to "talk" with "look only"

UI

Remember previously selected dialog answers

Add a dialog text type-out speed setting

Trade HUD: Alt-select should auto select the full stack

Savegame Menu: Add player name and playtime info header

Quickbar icon rework

New radar icon, level up indicator

New radar icon, level up indicator Custom map icon for Caduceus drones

Dialogs: "Credits" indication style unified

Blueprints show the ship class in tooltips

Updated cargo HUD icon

Repair screen fade speed increased

Hypocha's wrong introduction dialog while he's outside Caduceus Station

A possible dialog stage repeat with Kalypso at the debris field

Autopilot Follow can lose the target and then flies into the sun

Zopa's skill tree now unlocks when leaving the planet for Caduceus Station

Old Drone is not targeted when ship weapon target was set before the dialog

Missing battle music during the attack on Kalypso at the debris field

Empty inventory of one of the black market traders

Destroy the ship health window if it's out of range

Turret dialog can be duplicated after exiting dialog-triggered inventory

Options Menu: Controls: selecting a shortcut with the controller does not work

Controller Combobox selection switch is broken

Controller: Use the persona name as the player name

O_Dog_Dialog_Handler_4 can be repeated

Landable HUD: Don't show respawning ships

Character HUD: Translate the origin

Trade HUD: Restore the previous controller focus correctly on leave

Options Menu: Landable stays visible after changing font size

Don't evade if the pos target is closer than the nearby sensor sprite

Follower System: Ship gets too close to the player ship

Controller: Some shortcuts can't be assigned

Controller: Support button strength with zoom in/out

Inspace mission target icons are a bit too far away from each other when zooming out

Player ship: Improve the rotation detection to check which ship engine should be active

Trade HUD: controller selection should not be drawn when it does not have focus

Trade HUD: Controller selection is invisible after trading an item (Y)

A faulty dialog event with the Archbishop during the sermon

A minor quest progress failure for "Murder at Lashkar Gah"

For those keenly waiting for the Sphere arc:

The story expansion is still our main focus and absolutely coming - maybe even with the next update!

Stay tuned! 📡

Let's have a chat on Discord:

Learn more & stay tuned!