Update 1.9

Dear traveler,
This is not your average Halloween update – it's actually quite heavy with general content!
Enjoy! 🚀🚀🚀
⏭️ NPC Interaction Shortcuts
We are very happy to introduce an important feature that will save us a lot of unnecessary clicks during our shopping tours. It provides useful information about an NPC's functionality, and even direct access to our garages, cargo boxes, quick repair and other functionalities. We have further plans for providing quick info about the actual store content, but the current version already saves a great deal of time and nerves.
Thanks to user info for throwing a new spotlight on this issue with a great UX depiction!
⚔ Mercenaries
Yes, mercenaries - one from each of the five main factions - willing to trade their lives for yours, if you're willing to bring the dime. Once hired, they will stay by your side wherever you go. Their cargo and equipment can be handled via dialog (just like setting up turrets). Level up and expand your squad!
🎮 Full Controller Support
The controller input has been a ride, but the game is now officially fun to play with a controller! We still have quite a list of things that are going to be done here, so don't hesitate to share your thoughts on the controller experience with us!
- Complete UI Navigation
Directional movement, dialog and widget interaction
- New default mapping layout
Covering basic interactions to advanced shortcuts (reset controls to get the default)
- UI button hints
For basic windows, new map mode controls and more
Other improvements:
- New focus marker graphic
- Trigger threshold slider added (Options)
- Stick press & directional icons added
- Improved shortcut icon legibility
💀 Wicked & Undead
Still unclear what's causing these rifts, but once a year, dimensional gates open (it's gotten worse over time) and flood our more or less peaceful game world with undead and the "Wicked". The only reason we haven't delved deeper yet is that it opens up opportunities to get COOL STUFF like:
- Osyluth blueprint
- Specter ghost ship (now with improved stats and a fancy blur effect)
- Cthulhu's Eye weapon
- Mr. Deadhead weapon
- Pumpkin weapons
Unlocked content from other dimensions remains – even if we manage to close the rifts. For further instructions, talk to Count Ixua waiting near Pluto!
New Achievement
For unlocking and finishing a new follow-up event to an old sidequest... reunite the pirates of poetry!
Ships
- FTA Station polishing & lights animation rework
- Hide the shield health bar if no shield is equipped
- Spectre stats increased
- Caduceus Turrets price decreased
- Pathfinder price heavily increased
- Bold Pirates now have a weaker Loot Laser
World
- Doomsday Fortress location image: 4K resolution & polishing
Thanks Floppa Priest for introducing us to the awesome Upscayl AI tool!
- Added a second ship crafter (it's Ixillium!)
- Added more producers and consumers for some shop items to improve trading
- Random Traders prefer targets with a consumer
- Some minor improvements for the "Lost Luggage" mission
- Improvements for "Protecting Elzo" side mission
- All patients outside Caduceus Station are now reacting to "talk" with "look only"
UI
- Remember previously selected dialog answers
- Add a dialog text type-out speed setting
- Trade HUD: Alt-select should auto select the full stack
- Savegame Menu: Add player name and playtime info header
- Quickbar icon rework
New radar icon, level up indicator
- Custom map icon for Caduceus drones
- Dialogs: "Credits" indication style unified
- Blueprints show the ship class in tooltips
- Updated cargo HUD icon
- Repair screen fade speed increased
- Hypocha's wrong introduction dialog while he's outside Caduceus Station
- A possible dialog stage repeat with Kalypso at the debris field
- Autopilot Follow can lose the target and then flies into the sun
- Zopa's skill tree now unlocks when leaving the planet for Caduceus Station
- Old Drone is not targeted when ship weapon target was set before the dialog
- Missing battle music during the attack on Kalypso at the debris field
- Empty inventory of one of the black market traders
- Destroy the ship health window if it's out of range
- Turret dialog can be duplicated after exiting dialog-triggered inventory
- Options Menu: Controls: selecting a shortcut with the controller does not work
- Controller Combobox selection switch is broken
- Controller: Use the persona name as the player name
- O_Dog_Dialog_Handler_4 can be repeated
- Landable HUD: Don't show respawning ships
- Character HUD: Translate the origin
- Trade HUD: Restore the previous controller focus correctly on leave
- Options Menu: Landable stays visible after changing font size
- Don't evade if the pos target is closer than the nearby sensor sprite
- Follower System: Ship gets too close to the player ship
- Controller: Some shortcuts can't be assigned
- Controller: Support button strength with zoom in/out
- Inspace mission target icons are a bit too far away from each other when zooming out
- Player ship: Improve the rotation detection to check which ship engine should be active
- Trade HUD: controller selection should not be drawn when it does not have focus
- Trade HUD: Controller selection is invisible after trading an item (Y)
- A faulty dialog event with the Archbishop during the sermon
- A minor quest progress failure for "Murder at Lashkar Gah"
For those keenly waiting for the Sphere arc:
The story expansion is still our main focus and absolutely coming - maybe even with the next update!
Stay tuned! 📡
Changed files in this update