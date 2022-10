STRANGER Halloween Event has reached night 4 meaning all 4 hallways difficulties are released permanently along with a few changes and bug fixes along the way.

Enjoy everything 1.5.0 update came with at the start of Halloween event (Read patch notes here) and now all 4 hallways levels and lore win levels. The final extreme difficulty lore win level includes the first hint/teaser towards a new project/game on the way. Play to see it!

Happy Halloween