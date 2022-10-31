Update 0.8.4503a

Changelog
-
Fixed Bug 932: 2 machines on same local ip
-
Fixed Bug 933: Ability to purchase more than 1 home network
-
Fixed Bug 934: Free income by exploiting schedule payment
-
Fixed crash that could occur when connecting from the same computer to different networks from multiple scripts consecutively causing unexpected behavior.
-
Fixed bug that forced an ethernet connection to the home network after applying any change in ConfigLan if the player was connected by wifi to the same network.
Changed files in this update