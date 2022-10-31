 Skip to content

Grey Hack update for 31 October 2022

Update 0.8.4503a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changelog

  • Fixed Bug 932: 2 machines on same local ip

  • Fixed Bug 933: Ability to purchase more than 1 home network

  • Fixed Bug 934: Free income by exploiting schedule payment

  • Fixed crash that could occur when connecting from the same computer to different networks from multiple scripts consecutively causing unexpected behavior.

  • Fixed bug that forced an ethernet connection to the home network after applying any change in ConfigLan if the player was connected by wifi to the same network.

